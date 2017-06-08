MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI Grand Edition 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0 CLS350 CDI Grand Edition 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, 3 owners, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Tyre Pressure Control, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alloy Wheels (18in), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Tinted Glass (All Round), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Leather, Rain Sensor. 4 seats, Finance Option, Warranty Offered, 5 Days Drive Away (Subject to Application),P/X Welcomed, 8,980
Quality Part X Ltd Edmonton
N170RU
United Kingdom