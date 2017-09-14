MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 4DR AUTOMATIC

Accessories

93166 miles. Heated Rear Screen, Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, Airbags - Dual - Stage, Driver, Radio, Single CD MP3 Compatibility, 7in Colour Display, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Outside Temperature Gauge, Direct Control - Comfort Suspension, ISOFIX and Top - Tether Child Seat Fixing Points in Rear (Two Outer Seats), Speedtronic Cruise Control, Multi - Function Steering Wheel - Controls Audio and Onboard Settings with Gear Shift Paddles, Steering Column - Manually Adjustable for Height and Reach, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Head Restraints Front/Rear, Trim - Black Ash Wood, 3 - Spoke Steering Wheel - in Nappa Leather, Integrated Analogue Clock, Alarm System, Remote Central Locking, Automatic Climate Control - Two -Zone, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Bi - Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Centre Console, Airbags - Front Sidebags/Front and Rear Windowbags, Bumpers - Body - Coloured, Seat Belt Pre - Tensioners, Rear, 12V Power Socket in Centre Console Compartment, Front and Rear, Hill Start Assist, Cup Holders - Front and Rear, Acceleration Skid Control (ASR), High - Level Third Brake Light - LED, Rain - Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Airbags - Dual - Stage, Front Passenger, Electromechanical steering - Speed - Sensitive Power Steering, Front and Rear Centre Armrest with Compartments, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Headlamp Wash, 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design (Front and Rear 255/40 Tyres), Windscreen Wash System - Heated, Immobiliser, Upholstery - Black Leather, Front Seats with Electric Adjustment, Electric Windows (4), Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BAS), Door Mirrors - Auto - Dimming, Electronically Adjustable and Heated, 8 Speakers, Metallic Paint, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Navigation System with TMC (Traffic Message Channel) 12v Socket, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cupholders, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Front Armrest, Fuel Computer, Remote Boot Release, Steering Column - Adjustable, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), First Aid Kit, Headlight Cleaning System, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Alloy Whee