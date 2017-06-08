MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 4d AUTO 265 BHP

Accessories

2 owners from new. Full service history. Stunning high spec car fitted with the following extras; COMAND Navigation System, Bi Xenon headlights, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, LED-daytime running lights Mirror Package, 7G-Tronic Plus automatic with tipfunction, Speedtronic cruise control, Comfort suspension, Digital radio DAB, Thermatic climate control, Black ash trim high gloss 18" alloy wheels - 5-spoke design. A very clean well cared for example. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Excellent fiance packages. Part exchange welcome.