MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 4d AUTO 265 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0 CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 4d AUTO 265 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: SILVER

2 owners from new. Full service history. Stunning high spec car fitted with the following extras; COMAND Navigation System, Bi Xenon headlights, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, LED-daytime running lights Mirror Package, 7G-Tronic Plus automatic with tipfunction, Speedtronic cruise control, Comfort suspension, Digital radio DAB, Thermatic climate control, Black ash trim high gloss 18" alloy wheels - 5-spoke design. A very clean well cared for example. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Excellent fiance packages. Part exchange welcome.

  • Ad ID
    419059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
