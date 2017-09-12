MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY 4d AUTO 265 BHP COUPE

Accessories

Bright Silver Metallic, Red Leather, Satellite Navigation – Comand DVD, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, A.B.S., LED Daytime Running Lights, PA.S., Auto Dimming Mirrors Inside And Outside, 18 Inch Light 5 Spoke Design Alloy Wheels, Cup Holder, Bi Xenons, Burr Walnut Wood Trim, Airbags, Active Park Assist, Front Fog Lights, DAB Radio/C.D., Central Locking, Remote Alarm/Immobiliser, 57,649 Miles, Full Service History. Full Mileage Verification and HPI Report available. We have full FCA accreditation & we can tailor a finance package to suit your budget & PCP Deals on most cars( subject to T&C's ).We offer Mapfre Abraxas GAP insurance & Gen3 glass coat paint protection. Great part-ex allowance or to book a test drive/viewing please Contact Us on 01789 739950 or WWW.aspicars.com or like our page on Facebook page.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy Wheels-18in 5-Spoke Design, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Comfort, Climate Control, Clock, COMAND Online Multimedia System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Paint Metallic, Parking Assistant - Parking Assistant, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Gears, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery - Leather, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls