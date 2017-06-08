MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350 AMG Line (Premium) Coupe 9G-Tronic Plus 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0 CLS350 AMG Line (Premium) Coupe 9G-Tronic Plus 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, 2 owners, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Electric Glass Sunroof, COMAND Online System with Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Map Navigation System, Live Traffic Information, Active Park Assist incl. PARKTRONIC, Reversing Camera, ECO Start/Stop Function, THERMATIC - Automatic Climate Control Two Zone, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Front Seats - Heated, Cruise Control, Linguatronic Voice Control, Tinted Glass All Round - Green, Paint - Metallic, Upholstery - Black Leather, Electric Windows (4) - One - Touch Opening and Closing incl. Obstruction Sensors, Instrument Cluster w. 2 Tube Design Round Dials w. 4.3-inch TFT Multi-function Colour Display w. Trip Computer, 19in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - Multi - Spoke Design Painted in Titanium Grey Fr.255/35 R.285/30 Tyres, Hold Function with Hill-Start Assist, Rain - Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Single CD/DVD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Seats - Full Electric Adjustment w. Memory, Alarm System with Interior Protection (MBSS3), Bluetooth Interface for Hands-Free Telephony. 4 seats, 30,995
Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, TS38BL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom