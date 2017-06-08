loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0 CLS320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Obsidian Black Metallic, 4 owners, With Black Leather Upholstery 62000 Miles With Full Service History Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, and Perimeter Alarm, Supplied With 12 Months AA National Warranty,12 Months Roadside Assistance,12 Months Mot, HPI Certificate, Pre Delivery Inspection And Fully Valeted. We Do Take Part Exchange And Offer Low Rate Finance/PCP Packages Available Subject To Status. We Are Easy To Find Just 5 Minutes From Junction 29 M6 Motorway Postcode PR5 6SY., 9,499

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,499

Simpsons Online
PR56SY
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!