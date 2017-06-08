MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0 CLS320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLACK
Obsidian Black Metallic, 4 owners, With Black Leather Upholstery 62000 Miles With Full Service History Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, and Perimeter Alarm, Supplied With 12 Months AA National Warranty,12 Months Roadside Assistance,12 Months Mot, HPI Certificate, Pre Delivery Inspection And Fully Valeted. We Do Take Part Exchange And Offer Low Rate Finance/PCP Packages Available Subject To Status. We Are Easy To Find Just 5 Minutes From Junction 29 M6 Motorway Postcode PR5 6SY., 9,499
Simpsons Online
PR56SY
United Kingdom