MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

Silver, 2 KEYS, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Mercedes-Benz Audio 50 APS (CD Rom Nav), Nappa Leather (Club) Design, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, High Gloss Laurel Wood, Alloy Wheels - AMG (Multi-Spoke) Design 18in, Luxury Climate Control, CD Changer in Centre Console - 6CD, Ashtray with 12v Socket, 5+ owners, Service history, Standard Features - Automatic Climate Control, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Tinted Glass - Green, Electric Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Mercedes-Benz Audio 20 Radio/Single CD and Telephone Keypad, Rain Sensing Wipers with One - Touch Wiper Function, Electric Windows (4), Alarm System, Upholstery - Biarritz Fabric Upholstery with Side Bolsters in Leather, 17in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 Twin Spoke Design 8.5J x 17 with 245/45 Tyres. 4 seats, Here at autoline car sales we hand pick all our cars from a good source , we can offer up to a lifetime warranty on all our cars , every car is fully hpi checked and had full detailed valet , we can also arrange finance with a low APR to suit you and get you on the road today ., 5,750 p/x welcome