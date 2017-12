MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS320 CDI 4d AUTO 222 BHP

Accessories

Stunning High Spec Example finished Iridium Silver Metallic with Black Leather Heated Interior, High Gloss Laurel Wood and 18" ALLOYS. Incredible condition for mileage, 2 FORMER KEEPER and a FULL SERVICE HISTORY MERCEDES / SPECIALIST (SERVICE BOOK+HUGE STACK OF INVOICES). Just had major service and Turbo Actuator. VERY HIGH SPEC with extra's including COMMAND APS/SAT NAV + UPGRADED LEATHER + TELEPHONE PRE-WIRING + 6 DISC CD CHANGER + HEATED SEATS + PARKTRONIC etc. Meticulously maintained vehicle, looks and drives like a 80K car. Great all round car, economical (47MPG), performance (0-62mph 7.0 sec). Supplied with 2 KEYS + NEW MOT + 6 MONTH NATIONWIDE RAC WARRANTY (PARTS AND LABOUR). BUY FROM A TRUSTED RETAILER, PLEASE SEE OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND OUR WEBSITE, VOSA MILEAGE CHECKED (CERTIFICATE SUPPLIED), HPI CLEAR, NO FINANCE OR PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS (CERTIFICATE SUPPLIED) *** PART EXCHANGE AND TEST DRIVES WELCOME 7 DAYS A WEEK INC EVENINGS *** ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, FINANCE AVAILABLE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, RAC APPROVED DEALER WITH A FANTASTIC REPUTATION,Parktronic (PTS), Alloy Wheels - 5 spoke 18in design, Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Cockpit Management/Nav Display (COMAND APS), CD Changer in Centre Console - 6CD, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Third Brake Light, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Cruise Control, External Temperature Display, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Tinted Glass, Speakers - Ten, Centre Console, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Interior Finishes - Wood, Trip Computer, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Interior Lights - Reading, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Sun Visor, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Power Socket - Rear, Climate Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Heated Washer Jets, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Paint Metallic, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Alloy Wheels - 17in