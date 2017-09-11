loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Auto

Compare this car
£25,350
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13204 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Accessories

19'' AMG Alloy Wheels: Multi-Spoke Design,COMAND Online,Electric Glass Sunroof,DAB Digital Radio Tuner,Reversing Camera,Premium Package,Black Ash Wood

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319029
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13204 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Weston-Super-Mare
BS233NE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed