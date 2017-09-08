loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Pre Plus 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto

£26,545
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Pre Plus 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25646 Engine Size: 2100 Ext Color: Tenorite Grey Metallic

Accessories

Electric glass sunroof,COMAND online,19'' AMG multi spoke alloy wheels in titanium grey,Active park assist with parktronic system,Harman Kardon sound system,Memory pack,Keyless Go,Privacy glass,Reversing Camera,Heated front seats,List price new 51520,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25646 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2100
  • Engine Model
    2100
Mercedes-Benz of Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes, MK100BN, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

