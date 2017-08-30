loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES CLK CLK270 CDI AVANTGARDE 2005

Compare this car
£2,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Powerful, Extremely Economical, Drives Great,, Next MOT due 16/03/2018, Last serviced at 124,722 miles, Service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels. 4 seats, Silver, Stock Clearance Event Now On - Offers Welcome, GBP 2,850 ;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    129185 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.685
  • Engine Model
    CLK270 CDI AVANTGARDE
Email Dealer >>

Moores Business Park, Reigate Road, Betchworth
RH3 7HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed