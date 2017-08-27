MERCEDES CLK CLK220 CDI AVANTGARDE 2006

car description

Lovely low mileage CLK presented in excellent condition both inside and out, Mercedes + 1 lady owner from new, no advisory notices at last MOT, car will come with a new MOT and serviced at point of sale, faultless drive, HPI clear,, Upgrades - Floor Mats, Leather Upholstery, 12 months MOT, Service history, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Air conditioning, CD Player, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking. 4 seats, Silver, 12/ 24/ 36 months Autoguard nationwide parts and labour warranties available, Very competitive finance packages, No deposit required, Low finance rates, Pay nothing for 2 months, All major credit and debit cards accepted, For more information call any time 8am to 9pm, P/X Welcome.