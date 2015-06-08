loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26771 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

12 Month Mercedes-Benz Approved Used Car Warranty, Bluetooth system, Cruise control, Remote boot release, DAB Digital radio, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, USB interface, Automatic headlamp activation, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Electro hydraulic vario roof, LED daytime running lights, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Electronic parking brake

  • Ad ID
    410255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26771 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Inverness
Inverness, IV11RY, Highland
United Kingdom

