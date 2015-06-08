loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes-Benz CLK

Photos

car description

Obsidian black, Full sahara cream leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parking sensors front and rear, Multi contour sports seats, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Climate control, Bluetooth phone prep, Single disc CD, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Fully automatic black power hood, 3 owners from new, Only 71,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 8 stamps in the service book, maintained regardless of cost, Just had front discs and pads, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421308
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,490

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!