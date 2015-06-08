Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Obsidian black, Full sahara cream leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parking sensors front and rear, Multi contour sports seats, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Climate control, Bluetooth phone prep, Single disc CD, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Fully automatic black power hood, 3 owners from new, Only 71,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 8 stamps in the service book, maintained regardless of cost, Just had front discs and pads, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015