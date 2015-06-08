loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

Tanzanite blue metallic, Full basalt grey leather, Fully automatic dark blue power hood, Driver and passenger heated seats, Single disc CD, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Climate control, Cruise control, 16'' alloy wheels, Mercedes Benz + 2 private owners from new, Only 75,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 9 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    418188
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
£6,990

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

