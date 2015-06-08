Mercedes-Benz > CLK

car description

Tanzanite blue metallic, Full cream leather, Fully automatic dark blue power hood, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Electric drivers seat with memory, Wood and leather steering wheel and gear selector, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth phone prep, Climate control, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 16'' alloy wheels, Polished burr walnut interior trim, Headlamp wash, One lady owner from new, Only 40,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 8 stamps in the service book, Just had a major B service including spark plugs and transmission oil change at Mercedes Benz of Canterbury, 2 keys, QUITE POSSIBLY THE BEST CLK CONVERTIBLE WE HAVE EVER OFFERED FOR RESALE, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT