Mercedes-Benz CLK

Obsidian black, Full cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Parrott bluetooth, Climate control, Fully automatic black power hood, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 16'' alloy wheels, Burr wood interior trim, Mercedes Benz + 3 private owners from new, Only 65,000 miles, Mercedes Benz and Mercedes specialist service history, Just had a major B type service including front disc and pads, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    405664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
£8,990

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

