Mercedes-Benz > CLK

car description

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history 17'' ALLOY WHEELS - CRUISE CONTROL - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - FULL LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - ELECTRIC WINDOWS - This Mercedes CLK is finished in metallic blue with a grey leather interior. It has just gone through an MOT which runs until 19/11/2018. It comes with full Mercedes service history with records at 14k, 27k, 53k, 64k, 72k, 80k & 88k. This 2 owner example has been well cared for by its former keepers. It comes with lots of bills & receipts & old MOT's, including the original Mercedes invoice stating the purchase price at over £33,000.. The Avantgarde has some great features including Full Leather, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Preparation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors & Much More.. It comes fully HPI checked with the certificate being provided to the new owner. THIS PX TO CLEAR COMES WITH A 30 DAY MAJOR MECHANICAL GUARANTEE. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL US ON 01273 424931 TO ARRANGE A VIEWING/TEST DRIVE...