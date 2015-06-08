Mercedes-Benz > CLK

car description

S Reg - Azzurite Blue with Full Grey Leather Trim, This 'time warp' condition Clk 230k is incredibly just 2 owners from new and comes with a Full Mercedes-Benz Service History (8 services) on the mileage and is in unbelievably clean condition throughout, the great specification includes: Full Leather Trim, Dual Climate Control, CD Player, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Interior Trim, Centre Arm Rest, Airbags, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, Fitted Mats, 2 Keys, Really an unrepeatable example of this super low mileage Clk 230k, there cannot be many of these around like this, the last doctor owner bought in 2000 when it was just 3 years old and although has barely used it he has still had it serviced by the Mercedes main dealer of which the last service was just carried out at the present mileage, a very rare opportunity indeed, drives superbly so any inspection welcome