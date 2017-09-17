loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

£3,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, 16'' Alloys, Full service history Two keys,exceptional condition throughout

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
209 - 219 London Road
East Sussex
United Kingdom

