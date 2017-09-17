loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

£8,990
car description

Obsidian Black, Full Black Leather, COMAND including Wide Screen SAT NAV, Driver & Passenger Heated seats,Parktronic - front & rear, Electric drivers seat with memory,Bluetooth phone prep.Multi contour sports seats,Full AMG body styling,18inch AMG Alloy wheels,Fully Automatic Black Power Hood,6 disc multi play CD,Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change,Climate control,3 owners from new, only 59,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz Main Dealer/Specialist service history, 5 stamps in service book,JUST HAD MAJOR B TYPE SERVICE, 2 keys,HPi Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329075
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

