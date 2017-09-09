Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Obsidian Black, Full Sahara Cream Leather, Wide Screen SAT NAV, Climate control, Driver & passenger Heated and Ventilated seats, Memory package including driver & passenger full electric seats, 17inch Alloy wheels, 6 disc multi-play CD, Bluetooth phone prep. Fully Automatic Black Power Hood, Walnut wood interior trim, Privacy glass, Parktronic - front & rear, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Mercedes Benz + 2 owners from new, Only 73,000 miles, 8 stamps in service book, 2 keys, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities availabale, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
