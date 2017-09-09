loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLK

Compare this car
£6,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Obsidian Black, Full Sahara Cream Leather, Wide Screen SAT NAV, Climate control, Driver & passenger Heated and Ventilated seats, Memory package including driver & passenger full electric seats, 17inch Alloy wheels, 6 disc multi-play CD, Bluetooth phone prep. Fully Automatic Black Power Hood, Walnut wood interior trim, Privacy glass, Parktronic - front & rear, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Mercedes Benz + 2 owners from new, Only 73,000 miles, 8 stamps in service book, 2 keys, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities availabale, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317409
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed