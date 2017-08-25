loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

£2,495
Full Leather, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Power Steering, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Air Conditioning, 16'' Alloys, Service history This a very nice example of this prestige Converible AUTOMATIC Family Car.The vehicle has covered 90,000 Warranted Miles supported by a Service History.It comes in Dark Metallic Blue with Full Grey Leather Interior and has a comprehensive specification including Power Steering,Remote Central Locking and Alarm,Electric Power Roof,Electric Windows and Mirrors,Aircon,Cruise Control,CD and Alloys.This car represents stunning value for money when one considers it cost in excees of £30,000 when new.it has a current MOT until Jan.11tnh 2018.[No Advises]

Full Leather, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Power Steering, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Air Conditioning, 16'' Alloys, Service history

  • Ad ID
    307345
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3199
The Parade
Bognor Regis, West Sussex
United Kingdom

