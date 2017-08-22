loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

£5,990
Variant name:CLK220 CDI SPORT ,Derivative:C209 ,Variant: CLK220 CDI SPORT

Black Leather Seats, Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Lights, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Electric Gas Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Radio, Electric Windows, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Metallic Paint, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Power Fold & Heated DoorMirrors, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer

  • Ad ID
    306069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    KV07ZFR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    72700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2007
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
20 Waterloo Rd‎ ,Aldershot,
GU12 4NU,
United Kingdom

