Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Fire opal red, Full cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth phone prep, Multi contour sports seats, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Climate control, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 64,000 miles, Service history, 5 stamps in the service book, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance facilities available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
