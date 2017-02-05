Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Immaculate 2 owner 08 reg Mercedes CLK350 AMG Sport G-Tronic 7-speed auto Every available factory option Harmon Kardon Logic 7 in-car entertainment Freeview digital TV premium Thermotronic climate control Speedtronic cruise control KEYLESS GO Bluetooth and audio streaming driver and passenger power/memory seats mirrors and steering wheel Sat-Nav DVD plus latest up-to-date disc Everything works and there is nothing broken. Pirelli P Zero's looked after regardless of cost and drives lovely Full service history last three years at main dealer just had a major service. All discs and pads replaced by Mercedes-Benz last year Friends car call Chris 07796 947281, Finance can be arranged, please ask
Old Pumping Station
Charing, Kent
United Kingdom
