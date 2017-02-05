loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLK

£7,500
car description

Immaculate 2 owner 08 reg Mercedes CLK350 AMG Sport G-Tronic 7-speed auto Every available factory option Harmon Kardon Logic 7 in-car entertainment Freeview digital TV premium Thermotronic climate control Speedtronic cruise control KEYLESS GO Bluetooth and audio streaming driver and passenger power/memory seats mirrors and steering wheel Sat-Nav DVD plus latest up-to-date disc Everything works and there is nothing broken. Pirelli P Zero's looked after regardless of cost and drives lovely Full service history last three years at main dealer just had a major service. All discs and pads replaced by Mercedes-Benz last year Friends car call Chris 07796 947281, Finance can be arranged, please ask

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    3498
Old Pumping Station
Charing, Kent
United Kingdom

