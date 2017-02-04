Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Service history Back from the garage having a new mot and service + full health check, great condition with a great history, 2 keys and all original owners manuals -£4495Check out our website we have over 40+ cars for sale to suit all budgets www.purbrookcarsales.co.uk***We pride ourselves on selling good quality cars at great prices. We are experts in offering car finance to customers across the UK.*** If you have had trouble getting a used car elsewhere then give us a call to see if we can help, we have flexible finance deals with weekly or monthly payments to suit all budgets, Fill out extended finance form on our website
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Service history
London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire
United Kingdom
With the weather warming up in the UK, June will feature a number of e...
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...