loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLK

Compare this car
£4,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Service history Back from the garage having a new mot and service + full health check, great condition with a great history, 2 keys and all original owners manuals -£4495Check out our website we have over 40+ cars for sale to suit all budgets www.purbrookcarsales.co.uk***We pride ourselves on selling good quality cars at great prices. We are experts in offering car finance to customers across the UK.*** If you have had trouble getting a used car elsewhere then give us a call to see if we can help, we have flexible finance deals with weekly or monthly payments to suit all budgets, Fill out extended finance form on our website

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    125685 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed