Mercedes-Benz CLK

£6,495
car description

ABS, Multiple Airbags, Power Steering, Climate Control, Full Leather, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy wheels Mercedes CLK 220CDI For Sale Wintry Cars Harlow Essex

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234715
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2148
Bush Fair
Harlow, Essex
United Kingdom

