Mercedes-Benz CLK

£6,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Full Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys, Full service history In Transit From Japan, Expected To Arrive Mid March.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234202
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2600
Units 11-19 Thurrock Commercial Centre
South Ockendon, Essex
United Kingdom

