loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLK

Compare this car
£3,790
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Avantgarde Bodystyling, 18'' AMG Alloy Wheels, Sports Suspension, COMAND Satellite Navigation System, Two Tone Grey Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Luxury Climate Control, Air Conditioning

Accessories

Avantgarde Bodystyling, 18'' AMG Alloy Wheels, Sports Suspension, COMAND Satellite Navigation System, Two Tone Grey Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Luxury Climate Control, Air Conditioning

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234104
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3199
Email Dealer >>

13 Craddocks Parade
Ashtead, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed