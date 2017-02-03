Mercedes-Benz > CLK

Obsidian black, Full sahara cream leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Full AMG body styling, 18'' AMG alloy wheels, Bluetooth phone prep, Parking sensors front and rear, Single disc CD, Multi contour sports seats, Fully automatic black power hood, Single disc CD, Electric folding exterior mirrors,Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Mercedes Benz + 2 private owners from new, Only 64,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Just had a major B type service at Mercedes Canterbury, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI checked, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
