Mercedes-Benz CLK

£3,493
Cruise Control, Service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** SILVER, We are delighted to present this CLK 2.6 CLK240 Elegance. This car is finished in a stunning Brilliant Silver and comes with a full Mercedes service history. Features include Sat Nav, 16 inch alloys, cruise control, dual zone air con, Elegance equipment package and heated seats. The in-car entertainment includes CD changer and radio. The interior is finished in Nappa leather and Walnut trim. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(D11AVE), £3,493, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.

Cruise Control, Service history

  • Ad ID
    224033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2600
Stonebury Farm
Hatfield, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

