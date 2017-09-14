Mercedes-Benz > CLK

car description

FOR SALE

A sublime Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Elegance (A208) with just 52,042 miles.



EQUIPMENT

Elegance Package, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ABS with brake assist (BAS), front occupant airbags, front sidebags, passenger safety cell, heat insulating glass, semi-automatic hood, comfort seat belts, automatic air conditioning, exit lights, heated screen wash system, electric adjust rear headrests, Speedtronic cruise control, warning triangle, toll roll. Factory options; Automatic transmission – 5 speed with Tipfuction, leather upholstery, wind deflector.



EXTERIOR

This well-appointed and desirable CLK320 Elegance is finished in glorious Titanite Red Metallic, (Code 548). The stunning paintwork simply gleams with a deep gloss shine and impeccable finish to really enhance the graceful lines of this genuine four seat open tourer. Only the tiniest blemishes can be seen upon close inspection namely very light stone chips to the front, utterly insignificant. The beautifully made trim sections, glass lights and badges are pristine. The hood trimmed in Black with Orion Grey headlining is in exceptional order with no damage, and the electric operation is flawless. The heated glass rear screen still has the supplying Mercedes Benz dealer sticker fitted. Inside the roof is 20mm thick fibre fleece padding for optimum heat and sound insulation. An exterior showcasing enthusiast ownership and minimal usage to truly set this example well above the normal offerings. Typical Mercedes Benz indulgence.



INTERIOR

Luxury and opulence in abundance, a cabin space to overwhelm and delight! Trimmed in beautiful factory optional Quartz Leather, (Code 215), the upholstery is spotlessly clean and virtually flawless. The ergonomically designed seats are beautifully preserved and supremely comfortable. All burr walnut cappings and other leather trim sections are pristine, as is the Orion Grey headlining. The functions and controls operate exactly as they should including the LCD display for the trip computer, clock and outside temperature which often fails. Inside the immaculate boot area is the original warning triangle, tool roll, jack and unopened first aid kit, and even factory build stickers and the dealer supplied circular wheel changing card have been preserved! Impeccable comfort to all occupants with Mercedes-Benz build quality assured.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The Mercedes V-engine of 3199cc displacement produces 218bhp at 5700rpm and 310Nm torque at 4600rpm to achieve a top speed of 146mph and 0-62 in just 8.3 seconds. The exceptionally clean engine bay remains exactly as Mercedes Benz intended and displays factory plates, stickers and panel stampings. The factory optional 5 speed automatic transmission with Tipshift Function adapts to your driving manner to offer gear changes to suit your mood. A superb and relaxed driving experience.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Factory standard 16” five spoke style ‘B’ alloys wheels are in perfect order with no scuffs whatsoever, and five matching Pirelli P6000 205/55 R16 tyres have excellent tread remaining. The anti-lock braking system with Brake Assist (BAS) offers absolute stopping power to install complete peace of mind.



HISTORY FILE

First registered on 1st March 1999 by Mercedes-Benz Main Dealer SMAC Continental, this example has covered just 52,042 miles from new with two former keepers. The first keeper, Mr Miles, owned the car until June 2003 where after it has remained in the same family ever since. Mrs Georgina Waterson kept the car until 2016 before selling to her Son, Joseph Waterson, in May 2016. The original service booklet contains the factory build card and option codes along with the SMAC dealer PDI ticket. The vehicle has been serviced according to the Mercedes Benz variable service schedule and stamped service booklet displays eight entries, the most recent being July 2016 by Mercedes-Benz of Ipswich with less than 500 miles covered since. All handbooks, radio guides and dealer literature remain in the A5 wallet along with even the Mercedes pen and post it note pad! The service entries and all previous MOT certificates from the first fully verify the low mileage and a collection of invoices are neatly filed in the history folder. Completing the history file is two sets of remote keys plus the master key blade and tags.



With guaranteed open top enjoyment to be had in upmost comfort, this fantastic modern classic Mercedes-Benz is absolutely suited to year round use and appreciation.



MOT June 2018, HPI Clear.



