MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK280 SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK280 SPORT Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74200 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: OBSIDIAN BLACK

Accessories

Faux Leather Upholstery, Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    74200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£7,395

Wimbledon Carriage Co
Wimbledon, SW191LA, London
United Kingdom

