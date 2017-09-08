MERCEDES-BENZ CLK Clk230 Kompressor Auto Avantgarde

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: Clk230 Kompressor Auto Avantgarde Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103008 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: Silver
Full Leather, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Parking Sensors, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, 16'' Alloys, MERCEDES CLK 230 AUTOMATIC KOMPRESSOR COUPE 2DR, SILVER, 103,008 MILES, PAS, LEATHER, CRUISE, PARK SENSORS, ABS, AIR BAGS, 16'' ALLOYS
Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom
