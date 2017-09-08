loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK Clk230 Kompressor Auto Avantgarde

£995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: Clk230 Kompressor Auto Avantgarde Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103008 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Full Leather, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Parking Sensors, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, 16'' Alloys, MERCEDES CLK 230 AUTOMATIC KOMPRESSOR COUPE 2DR, SILVER, 103,008 MILES, PAS, LEATHER, CRUISE, PARK SENSORS, ABS, AIR BAGS, 16'' ALLOYS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315346
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103008 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom

