MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK220 CDI SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK220 CDI SPORT Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70000 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: SILVER
Faux Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, CD player, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Power steering, Electric windows, Sport seats, Side airbags, Central locking, Drivers airbag, ABS
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015