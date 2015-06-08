loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK220 CDI SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK220 CDI SPORT Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70000 Engine Size: 2148 Ext Color: SILVER

Faux Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, CD player, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Power steering, Electric windows, Sport seats, Side airbags, Central locking, Drivers airbag, ABS

  • Ad ID
    419098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2148
  • Engine Model
    2148
