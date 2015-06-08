loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: SILVER

Faux Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, POWER HOOD, Power steering, Electric windows, Leather interior, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, Central locking, ABS

  • Ad ID
    419085
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£7,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

