MERCEDES-BENZ CLK Clk200 Kompressor Avantgarde Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: Clk200 Kompressor Avantgarde Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 2006 Mercedes CLK 200 Kompressor Avantgarde Convertible automatic. -Two previous owners. -Full Service History. -MOT till Sep 2018. -Old and new MOT's. -Service book.

  • Ad ID
    419705
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£4,770

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

