MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Grey
Mileage Verified, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Rear Windows, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Stereo/CD Player, Traction Control, Alarm, Driver's Airbag, Half Leather Trim, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Split Folding Rear Seats,
LG Car Sales
Littleport, CB61XX, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
