MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Auto

£9,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK CLK200 KOMPRESSOR SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Mileage Verified, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Rear Windows, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Stereo/CD Player, Traction Control, Alarm, Driver's Airbag, Half Leather Trim, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Split Folding Rear Seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315043
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
LG Car Sales
Littleport, CB61XX, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

