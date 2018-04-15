MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK 320 CDI AVANTGARDE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK 320 CDI AVANTGARDE Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69699 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black
Service History, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Assisted Steering, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A STUNNING CAR WITH A LOVELY SERVICE HISTORY METALIC BLACK FULL GREY LEATHER 15/04/2018 MOT CRUISE CONTROL HEATED SEATS AND FULL SCREEN SAT NAV SOLD WITH BOTH KEYS
Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
With the weather warming up in the UK, June will feature a number of e...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...