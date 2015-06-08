loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK 270 CDI AVANTGARDE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK 270 CDI AVANTGARDE Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 130000 Engine Size: 2685 Ext Color: Silver

Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,HPI Clear, Good Condition, Service History, Fully Serviced, New Battery

  • Ad ID
    420208
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2685
  • Engine Model
    2685
