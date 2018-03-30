MERCEDES-BENZ CLK CLK 200 KOMPRESSOR AVANTGARDE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: CLK 200 KOMPRESSOR AVANTGARDE Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92950 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver
Service History, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, V5 Registration Document, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Radio, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Cruise Control, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,COMES WITH 1 YEAR AA BREAKDOWN COVER. MOT 30/03/2018. SERVICE HISTORY. RECENTLY SERVICED AT 92K. SAT-NAVIGATION SYSTEM. DVD PLAYER. CLIMATE CONTROL. LEATHER TRIM. PARKING SENSORS. 17' ALLOY WHEELS. 4 PREVIOUS OWNERS.COMES WITH 1 YEAR BREAKDOWN COVER.1 YEAR AA BREAKDOWN COVER. HPI CHECKS DONE. THIS VEHICLE IS HPI CLEAR. RUNS VERY SMOOTH. DELIVERY & DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL FOR CAR FINANCE DEALS AND VIEWING ON 07504845514. ADRESS: UNIT 2, FRENCHS AVENUE DUNSTABLE, LU6 1BH. http://prime-carz.co.uk
Prime Carz
LU61BH,
United Kingdom
