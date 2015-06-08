loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109000 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

2004 Mercedes clk 230 convertible AUTOMATIC109k miles (full service history)mot november 2018Here we have for sale in excellent condition for year inside and outand drives superb with any trial or inspection more than welcomeour mercedes clk 230 automaticthe car comes with lots of extras including, alloys, air con,power roof, full leather interior, heated seats, r/c/l and much more.so ring today to book your test drive now !!!first to see and drive will buy...please ring for more detailsor to book a test drive**VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411928
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    109000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
Jem Car Sales
Neath, SA112PN, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

