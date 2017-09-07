loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK Auto

£1,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311868
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Carwise
SO311BQ,
United Kingdom

