MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 5.4 CLK55 AMG 2d AUTO 347 BHP

£5,999
Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 5.4 CLK55 AMG 2d AUTO 347 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 86000 Engine Size: 5439 Ext Color: BLUE

Stunning Mercedes CLK 55 AMG. It is Fully Loaded with very low miles and just serviced and comes with new 12 months MOT Accessories include...... New Paintwork Refurbished Original AMG wheels with new tyres Air Con Electric Windows Cruise Control Elec Mirrors with Power Fold Electric Heated Seats with Memory and Air support Electric Rear Blind Sat Nav with built in CD Tv Tuner ( needs upgrading to digital) Bose Sound System Power Wash Lights Elec Folding Rear Headrests Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Immobiliser, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Climate Control, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Power-assisted Steering (PAS), Tilt Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    318029
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5439
  • Engine Model
    5439
JTT Autos
New Malden, KT33NE, Surrey
United Kingdom

