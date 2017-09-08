loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 320 Elegance 2dr Auto

£1,695
car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 320 Elegance 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

W972VGC (15/05/00) MERCEDES BENZ CLK 320 ELEGANCE AUTO COUPE alloys , remote central locking , electric windows , electric mirrors , abs , power steering , climate control , 2 keys , multi air bags , radio cassette , metallic silver , grey leather trim , full Mercedes service history , 3 owners , outstanding condition , owned by second keeper for 14 years , only 112,000 miles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316543
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3199
  • Engine Model
    3199
Norman Cars
Cheltenham, GL526RT, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

