MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 320 Elegance 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 320 Elegance 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: SILVER
W972VGC (15/05/00) MERCEDES BENZ CLK 320 ELEGANCE AUTO COUPE alloys , remote central locking , electric windows , electric mirrors , abs , power steering , climate control , 2 keys , multi air bags , radio cassette , metallic silver , grey leather trim , full Mercedes service history , 3 owners , outstanding condition , owned by second keeper for 14 years , only 112,000 miles
Norman Cars
Cheltenham, GL526RT, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
