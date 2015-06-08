MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 320 CDi Avantgarde 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 320 CDi Avantgarde 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black
Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Spoiler, Tinted Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Smart Windscreen Wipers, CD Player, Full Service History, 2 Owners from New, Leather upholstery, Low tax / Insurance, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, Click Website for all stock, Sports Model, High level brake light,
Desirable Motors
Tredegar, NP224HR, Gwent
United Kingdom
Jun 8, 2015