MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.2 CLK320 Elegance 2dr Auto

£950
Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.2 CLK320 Elegance 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 138000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: Black

Black, **SECURE TODAY WITH 200 DEPOSIT**An old Mercedes 3.2 CLK320 Elegance Coupe Automatic, Lots and lots of extras,drives great,long MOT..A lot of car for a grand !!, 3 owners, Air-Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (16in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alarm. 4 seats, OUR OPINION BASED ON A SCALE OF 1-10, **BODYWORK-7/10, Generally clean with no heavy wear,has one or two blemishes/scratches/scuffs consistent with an 18yr old car, **INTERIOR-7/10, Not heavily worn or mis-shaped, a couple of seams in the leather needs re-stitching but not too bad,carpets are in decent shape as is the plastics etc, **ENGINE-9/10, Very sweet and smooth,no smoke,no rattles or bangs, **GEARBOX-9/10, Smooth up and down the Auto box,no nasty noises and responsive, **SUSPENSION-7/10, Generally good and driving straight, no nasty bangs or groans, **BRAKES-8/10, Very responsive and true,no squeals or grinds, **TYRES-8/10, all tyres in good shape,no splits or rips showing aprox 4mm in depth, **KEYS-10/10, 2 keys present, **DOCUMENTS,10/10, V5 present, MOT present,Service book present, **HPi CLEAR AND ACCIDENT FREE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**PART EXCHANGE ACCEPTED**, **Considering its age not a bad old Mercedes that drives very good,has a good Mot and still has lots of life left, A host of extras to boot**, FINANCE AVAILABLE*LOOK FOR OUR DAILY DISCOUNTS & SPECIAL OFFERS,PRICES CHANGING DAILY,DON'T MISS OUT, 950 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    316741
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    138000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3199
  • Engine Model
    3199
Car Shop Ferryhill
DL178RS,
United Kingdom

