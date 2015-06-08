loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.0 Clk320 Cdi Avantgarde Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.0 Clk320 Cdi Avantgarde Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 111000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black

12 Months MOT, Service History,,MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 320 CDi Avantgarde Tip, 2 Doors, Automatic, Coupe, Diesel, 2006 06 Reg, 111000 miles, Metallic Black, 1 Owner. METALIC WITH SATELITTE NAVIGATION ,CLIMATE CONTROL,BLUETOOTH, AMAZING MERCEDES BENZ SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW 1 OWNER.,HALF LEATHER. CD, Central locking, Metallic paintwork, Multi function steering wheel, Navigation system, Pearlescent paint, Power assisted steering, Remote locking, Tinted glass, Metallic Paint, Body coloured bumpers, Leather seat trim, ABS, Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Front armrest, Headlight washers, Immobiliser, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Side airbags, Radio/CD, Rear headrests, Traction control, Drivers airbag, PAS, Electric door mirrors, Front electric windows, Alarm, Trip computer, Audio remote control, Heated door mirrors, Isofix child seat anchor points, Solid Paint, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Service indicator, Partial leather seat trim, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear electric windows, Remote central locking. Insurance Group:18, NEW FUEL PUMP NEW INLET MANIFOLDS AND SWIRL PUMP MOTOR

  • Ad ID
    419723
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    111000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
