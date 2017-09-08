loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK 3.0 CLK320 CDI Avantgarde 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto

£3,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLK Trim: 3.0 CLK320 CDI Avantgarde 7G-Tronic 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 104000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY HPI CHECKED, MOT 5/2018, SAT NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, LOVELY TO DRIVE AND FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY,, 5+ owners, Satellite navigation, Alloy wheels, Air conditioning, Leather seats, Heated seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Airbags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Climate Control, Cruise control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric door mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Lumbar support, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Mirrors Internal, Parameter Steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear), Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Sports seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, Traction control. 4 seats, 3,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
E.M.C Car Sales
Bagshot, GU195NJ, Surrey
United Kingdom

